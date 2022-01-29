Is this covid-19 infection?

I have been coughing with fever, catarrh, poor appetite and sore throat for the past five days. I want to know if this can be a Covid-19 Infection since I recently attended a wedding event. I also will like to know what to do.

Fatima (by E Mail)

Yes, all the signs and symptoms are similar to that of a Covid-19 infection. It is important for you to go for a Covid Test and isolate for the next seven days if your test is positive. It is also advisable for you to take plenty of rest and fluids as well as vitamins. Your doctor may add some antibiotics to your treatment if your sore throat remains troublesome. It is also important for all those who got in contact with you to go for Covid tests.