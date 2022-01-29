Why Tinubu travelled out of the country — Spokesman

Tunde Rahman, media adviser to National Leader of All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu, has reacted to the report that the former Lagos State governor travelled out of the country on medical grounds, saying rather that Tinubu is in fine health and excellent spirits.

Rahman said this in a statement made available to newsmen in Lagos, noting that the speculations in a national newspaper and on social media were unfounded and untrue speculations.

“Asiwaju Tinubu is in fine health and excellent spirits. The speculations in a national newspaper and on social media are just what they are: unfounded and untrue speculations,” he said.

According to him, Tinubu’s trip to the UK was not for him to rest or because of any illness, saying the APC leader, while abroad, would have a busy schedule of meetings and consultations on a range of important matters.

This was as he further noted that Tinubu whether at home or abroad, always kept a daily schedule which he described as “vibrant and full,” pointing out that most people could not sustain his high level of activity.

“While abroad, Asiwaju is maintaining a vigorous schedule of meetings and consultations on a range of important matters.

“This speaks to his exceptional intellectual energy and his commitment to achievement. The reports about his trip are very inaccurate.

“If any one knows anything about Asiwaju it is that he is a tireless worker who maintains a relentless schedule,” he added.

He, however, said Tinubu would return to Nigeria next week once this set of meetings and talks abroad were completed.

