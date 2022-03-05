Is one meal a day okay?

I have been eating two meals a day since I was 47 years of age. Now at 79, I am okay with just one meal a day. I want to know if this okay for my health or should I eat when I am not hungry

Ayo (by SMS)

Even though you may feel comfortable with one meal a day, medical experts believe that consuming one meal a day may do more harm than good.

For example, studies suggest that this extreme restriction may lead to increased total and LDL “bad” cholesterol and higher blood pressure levels compared to normal eating patterns or less extreme fasting methods. Other studies have shown that eating one meal per day may increase fasting blood sugar levels leading to low blood sugar as well as various other complaints such as nausea, dizziness, irritability and constipation which at your age may be very difficult to manage.

Overall, although there are benefits related to eating just one meal a day, research has shown that consuming 2 or 3 meals per day is likely a better option for overall health than eating one meal a day.

IN CASE YOU MISSED THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

“It is gladdening that only six months after that memorable event, the Minister of Interior is back in Enugu to perform another significant and symbolic ceremony. This time, the Minister accompanied by the Acting Comptroller General of Immigration, is in the Coal City to unveil the enhanced E-Passport and Commission the Passport Production Centre for the South East situated in Enugu within this Complex.”

Speaking also, the Acting Comptroller General enthused that the people of the South East can now rejoice, pointing out that it was not that his Service oblivious of the suffering of the people but that time and resources had not permitted earlier action.

He commended Gov Ugwuanyi for his support and assistance to the State Command that had culminated in the realization of the project.

Responding, Aregbesola showered encomium on Ugwuanyi who he described as his good friend and one who has been of immense assistance to the Immigration Service in Enugu state.

The minister said not only does South East have a passport production centre within reach but also that the people now have access to an array of choices of the enhanced E-Passport that will aid their globe-trotting disposition.