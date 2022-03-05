My husband is promiscuous, maltreats me, please separate us, UI don begs court

A University of Ibadan lecturer, Dr Biliki Babarinde, has asked a “Grade A’’ Customary Court sitting in NTC Area, Ibadan, Oyo State, to dissolve her 20-year-old marriage to her husband, Prof. Sikiru Adekola.

She alleged maltreatment and promiscuity against her estranged spouse.

According to the New Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Dr Babarinde who teaches at the university’s Department of Library, Archival and Information Studies, Faculty of Education, told the court that their marriage had broken down irretrievably.

She said that the marriage was contracted on March 2, 2002 and had produced three children.

The plaintiff urged the court to restrain her husband from harassing, molesting and intimidating her and also to grant her the custody of the three children.

She also urged the court to order him to bear the full responsibility for the payment of school fees, books, feeding and medical expenses of the children.

Dr Babarinde also urged the court to order Prof. Adekola to pay N100,000 monthly for feeding their children and N120,000, also monthly as their wardrobe allowance.

At the proceeding, Prof. Adekola told the court that he was not opposed to the dissolution of their marriage.

Prof. Adekola who teaches at the Department of Early Childhood and Educational Foundation, Faculty of Education, also at the University of Ibadan, spoke through his counsel, Mr Yusuf Anikulapo.

Anikulapo told the court, however, that he had filed an application challenging the jurisdiction of the court.

Objecting to the move, Mr Olufemi Adegboroye, counsel to Dr Babarinde, said Prof. Adekola raised some new points in his counter-affidavit that were not in the originating summons.

He told the court that he was just served with the counter-affidavit and required time to respond to it and subsequently asked the court for an adjournment.

The court president, Mr R. Gbadamosi, adjourned the case till April 11 for hearing of the preliminary objection.

