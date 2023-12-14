Edo State indigenes in the nation’s tertiary institutions have described the enrollment of indigent students in the state to benefit from the free Senior Secondary Certificate Examination (SSCE) by the member representing Etsako Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Anamero Dekeri, as a gesture that would enhance the chances of the less privileged to further their education.

It would be recalled that the lawmaker had, in September, also donated thousands of free notebooks to primary and secondary schools in Edo State as part of his philanthropic gestures.

Addressing a press conference on Thursday in Benin, Edo State, the students under the aegis of the National Association of Polytechnic Students (NAPS), South-South Zone, and the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), Joint Campus Council, commended Anamero and canvassed for support for the lawmaker’s governorship ambition.

In a statement read before newsmen and jointly signed by Vice President/Coordinator South/South NAPS, Sagir Umoru Mohammed, and Dunkwu Ekene Daniel Public Relations Officer, (NANS) Joint Council (JCC), the students said that the lawmaker had demonstrated good governance and leadership.

“We, the National Association of Polytechnic Students (NAPS), South-South Zone, and the NANS Joint Campus Council, are using this medium to commend the member representing Etsako federal constituency and a frontline aspirant for the Edo state 2024 governorship election on the platform of APC, Anamero Dekeri, on his recent enrollment of 10,000 students for WACE slated to hold next year.

“With this and all others, we have seen reasons to make known our position on the ongoing debate regarding who is fit to be the next Governor of Edo State. Our concern is borne out of our firm belief that bad governance anywhere is a threat to peace and development everywhere,” the students noted.

The student bodies urged the people of the state to note that “governance concerns everyone” and should emphasize the importance of character, competence, and capacity in determining the next governor of the state.

“It is on this premise that NAPS urges all political parties to prioritize competence, character, and capacity over zoning as the issue of zoning is secondary. We want to further assert that Edo State has endured prolonged challenges under leaders who, propelled by regional sentiments, failed to deliver on their promises.

“To us as future leaders, who place a higher premium on performance than sentiments, the need to prioritize competence, capacity, and pedigree in the selection process for the 2024 governorship election cannot be overemphasized.” The group submitted.

