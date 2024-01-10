The Presidency has clarified its position on appointments of the Executive Vice Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), Babatunde Irukera and the Director-General/Chief Executive Officer of the Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE), Alexander Ayoola Okoh.

According to a post by the Special Advisory on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, on Tuesday night on his verified X handle, a onanuga1956, the statement earlier issued on both former CEOs was not meant to convey a dismissal.

He averred that they were only relieved of their duties as the search for their replacement continues.

The post stated: “I have followed the concerns in the media on the report that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu dismissed Babatunde Irukera EVC/CEO, Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) and Alexander Ayoola Okoh — Director-General/CEO, Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE).

“The President’s directive did not intend a dismissal. The two men who have served our country were relieved of their duties by the President, as he scouts for their successors.

“The connotations implied in using the word dismissal were clearly not intended in the statement issued.

“President Tinubu thanks the two men for their services and wishes them well in their future endeavours.”

