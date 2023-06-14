The Independent Petroleum Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), on Wednesday morning, shut down filling stations in Anambra, causing panic in major towns in the state.

The Chairman of IPMAN, Enugu depot covering six states including Anambra, Mr Chinedu Anyaso said the shutting down of filling stations was not intended to cause any harm or to further increase pump price of petrol as being speculated by some people.

Anyaso who spoke to newsmen in Awka, clarified that the shutting down was to ensure that all its members comply with attending an emergency general meeting scheduled in Awka.

He said the emergency meeting was to deliberate on the recent marking of about 16 filling stations in Ekwulobia, to give way for the construction of a proposed flyover in the town.

“16 filling stations were marked for demolition in Ekwulobia axis by the Anambra State government to give way for the proposed construction of a flyover and adjourning roads in the area.

“Our members are willing to comply, there is need for the government to reach an agreement with them as regards compensation because the facilities are the only source of income to the owners.

“We have written to the Anambra State Government over the development but was yet to receive a reply, hence the meeting, which is to discuss how to further engage for the overall interest of its members and the motoring public.”

