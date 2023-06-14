The immediate past Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Femi Gbajabiamila, on Wednesday resigned his membership of the newly inaugurated 10th House of Representatives.

Hon Gbajabiamila’s resignation letter was read at the Plenary by the Speaker, Hon Tajudeen Abbas.

The former Speaker representing Surulere 1 Federal Constituency of Lagos State hinged this resignation to his recent appointment by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as his Chief of Staff.

Consequently, the Speaker declared the seat of the former Speaker vacant.

Details later…

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE