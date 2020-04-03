IPMAN appeals to PPRA to reduce prices of kerosene, AGO

Members of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), Warri depot, have appealed to Petroleum Product Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA) to consider the downward review of the prices of Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) and Dual Purpose Kerosene (DPK) as it has been done to petrol.

President of IPMAN, Warri Depot, Mr Zino Omaemo, made the appeal on Thursday at the association’s office in Warri, Delta State.

He said PPPRA should call a meeting of all stakeholders so that “we’ll discuss and agree before prices are fixed on the products.

ALSO READ: Susan Akporiaye emerges 44th NANTA president

“We are surprised that PPPRA has been reducing PMS but they’ve not done anything about the AGO and the DPK.

“AGO still sells for about N178. It is sad. This same product they import all into this country we are aware. So why is it that every day they reduce PMS without reducing AGO and GP? Please PPPRA you should look into those other two products and see how you can make some reduction on them,” he reiterated.

The IPMAN chief, however, warned that the oil and gas sector was dying, urging President Muhammadu Buhari and the GMD, NNPC, to rescue the sector by reopening the locked-up refineries to begin immediate production in order to mitigate unemployment.