MAPOLY produces sanitisers to contain spread of COVID-19

Latest News
By Ifedayo Ogunyemi
sanitisers
As part of its contributions to the fight against the spread of COVID-19 in the country, Moshood Abiola Polytechnic, Abeokuta, has produced sanitisers for use by the public.
The sanitisers were produced by the polytechnic’s Department of Science and Laboratory in conjunction with Women in Technical Education (WITED) to mitigate the artificial scarcity of the product caused by hoarding among distributors who want to make high profits.
The Ag. Rector of MAPOLY, Dr Adeoye Odedeji, who launched the sanitiser said that the product is of high quality and international standard.
A press release signed by the Head, Public Relations & Protocol, ‘Yemi Ajibola, said the “MAPOLY Hand Sanitiser” can compete with any known brands of sanitiser as its production process met industrial standards.
Odedeji emphasised that the institution is making efforts to ensure the product is available for public consumption imminently.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

 

 

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buy and read digital replicas of your TRIBUNE titles by subscribing through E-VENDING

We Will Defeat COVID-19, But I Don’t Want Any Casualty —Makinde
The governor of Oyo State, Engineer Seyi Makinde, on Monday, tested positive to Coronavirus otherwise known as Covid-19. In this interview monitored on the Broadcasting Corporation of Oyo State (BCOS) radio stations and the privately-owned Fresh FM 105.9, the governor, who phoned in from isolation, addressed… Read full story

COVID-19: Our New Positive Case Was Infected In Lagos ― Ekiti Govt
The Ekiti State government on Thursday disclosed that the latest positive case for the coronavirus pandemic in the state contracted the disease at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos. It will be recalled that the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) had on Wednesday announced a new positive case… Read full story

Nigeria Likely To Record More Cases Of Coronavirus, NCDC Says
Nigeria is likely to record more cases of the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19), infections, as the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) progressively expands its testing capacity. Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu, Director-General of NCDC, told News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) while giving an update on COVID-19 in the country… Read full story

You might also like
Latest News

COVID-19: Sanwo-Olu, wife test negative

Latest News

COVID-19: Agege Central Mosque sealed up for violating order on religious gathering

Latest News

After 14 days in isolation, Buhari’s daughter reunites with family

Latest News

Prosecute killers of Joseph Pessu, Omo-Agege charges military

Comments