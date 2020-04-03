MAPOLY produces sanitisers to contain spread of COVID-19

As part of its contributions to the fight against the spread of COVID-19 in the country, Moshood Abiola Polytechnic, Abeokuta, has produced sanitisers for use by the public.

The sanitisers were produced by the polytechnic’s Department of Science and Laboratory in conjunction with Women in Technical Education (WITED) to mitigate the artificial scarcity of the product caused by hoarding among distributors who want to make high profits.

The Ag. Rector of MAPOLY, Dr Adeoye Odedeji, who launched the sanitiser said that the product is of high quality and international standard.