[BREAKING] COVID-19: Osun reports six new cases as number totals 190

By Tribune Online
As of 11:00 am, on Friday, April 3, the total number of COVID-19 cases in Nigeria increased to 190 after six new cases were confirmed in Osun State.

However, with 20 COVID-19 patients already discharged and twodeath recorded, the total active cases remain 168 in the country.

Below is a breakdown of cases by states:

Lagos- 98

FCT- 38

Osun- 20

Oyo- 8

Akwa Ibom- 5

Ogun- 4

Edo- 4

Kaduna- 4

Bauchi- 3

Enugu- 2

Ekiti-2

Rivers- 1

Benue – 1

