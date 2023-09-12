Tech company, Apple, is set to unveil its latest iPhone product, the iPhone 15 today, September 12.

This model will be unveiled at the company’s “Wanderlust” event in Cupertino, California, United States Of America, and is expected to come in four variants: iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, a Forbes report stated.

Here are five things you should know about the new iPhone 15 model.

1. The new model is made of titaniu, not stainless steel as some other Apple smartphone models, Senior research analyst at DIGITIMES, Luke Lin reports.

2. The Pro Max model will feature double the optical zoom on the iPhone 14 as it comes with a newly-introduced ‘periscope lens upgrade, performing 5-6x optical zoom.’

3. The Pro models will carry an A17 bionic chip expected to make it perform faster.

4. The iPhone 15 model will feature a USB-C charging port, the same port featured on some Android phone models.

5. The new model is expected to be sold at a higher price due to its titanium cover. According to Forbes, below is the rumoured price list:

iPhone 15, starting from $799, iPhone 15 Plus: starting from $899, iPhone 15 Pro: starting from $1,099 ($100 increase), iPhone 15 Pro Max: starting from $1,299 ($200 increase).

