Bauchi State Ministry of Natural Resources had sealed the abandoned mining site of Imperial Joint Venture Company Limited (IJV), located in Gwana District in Alkaleri LGA.

The development is in a proactive effort to address and resolve conflicts that could potentially disrupt the peace within local communities, and it was done by the Ministry in collaboration with the Federal Mines Office (F.M.O. ), the Mineral Resources and Environmental Management Committee (MIREMCO), security personnel, and political and community leaders.

The action was taken following an extensive discussion with the aforementioned authorities and stakeholders in line with the Federal and State Government’s efforts to restore peace and order.

It is also meant to complement the federal government’s commitment to protect natural assets, ensure fairness and transparency for all mining operators, and maintain the constitutional rights of the host communities.

The conflict began when the management of I.J.V. vacated the sites due to the COVID-19 pandemic, leaving behind valuable assets, including significant quantities of lead and zinc dust worth millions of Naira.

Subsequently, allegations of illegal embezzlement of these resources have reportedly emerged, leading to clashes of interest and escalating tensions.

A further complication arose when an Indian company named Cosmic Metals sought to take over the abandoned sites for future operation, which attracted strong resistance from the local communities because of their pending Community Development Agreement with the former company and its failure to provide a written agreement of transfer of ownership.

In response to these developments, the Bauchi State Ministry of Natural Resources intervened as the Commissioner, Honourable M.M. Bello, led a crucial meeting with key stakeholders in his office.

The objective was to mediate and find an amicable resolution that would secure the company, restore order, and investigate illegal activities that took place earlier.

As a result of these discussions, it was decided that the I.J.V. abandoned Mining site shall be temporarily sealed, and the federal Mines Officer in Bauchi State shall investigate and report back in 2 weeks to ensure the interests of all parties are fairly addressed and maintain peace within the affected communities.

It was equally resolved to Constitute a five-man committee during the meeting that includes the Caretaker Chairman of Alkaleri LGA, Federal Mines Officer, Bauchi, Bauchi State Commandant of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps, Village Head of Gwana, and Chairman of Mremco, to take proper surveillance and ensure adequate security of the pinned area, which shall be done by a joint task force that comprises Civil Defence personnel and the Nigerian Army.





The Bauchi State Ministry of Natural Resources reiterated that it remains committed to fostering harmony and sustainable resource management in the region and will continue to work diligently with stakeholders, especially the federal Mines Office, to achieve these goals, as contained in a statement by the Information Officer of the Bauchi State Ministry of Natural Resources.

