iPhone 12: Apple insider reveals date of release

We know almost everything about Apple’s redesigned iPhone 12 range apart from their release date. But now we have it, and it’s a surprise.

In an eye-opening exclusive, Apple insider iHacktu has revealed the iPhone 12 line-up will not only launch on time, but it will be the earliest flagship iPhone event in years.

Moreover, Apple will use it as just the first of a pair of launch events this year which will see new iPhones, iPads, the first Apple Silicon Macs, AirPower and the next-generation Apple Watch.

Breaking this down, iHacktu reveals that Apple will hold the iPhone 12 launch on September 8, only the iPhone 7 (Sept 7) has launched earlier since iPhones moved to a Q3 window almost a decade ago. Alongside the new iPhones, the insider says Apple will announce the sixth generation Apple Watch, a new entry-level iPad and its long-awaited AirPower wireless charging mat.

Following this, iHacktu claims Apple will hold a second hardware event on October 27 where it will launch new iPad Pros, the first Apple Silicon-based Macs (MacBook and MacBook Pro) and potentially even Apple Glass. The last of these sounds far fetched, but Q4 2020 was a date previously revealed by Jon Prosser, arguably, the year’s most accurate Apple leaker.

Back in iPhone Land, however, the real shock is how Apple has managed to not avoid a delay but step up the launch, considering the global impact on manufacturing caused by the Coronavirus pandemic. What remains to be seen, however, is how constrained supply is in the weeks immediately after release (a date still to be confirmed) with previous reports saying units could be in short supply until November.

Either way, expect the iPhone 12 line-up to sell like hotcakes. Despite recent concerns about their display limitations and reduced battery capacities, the line-up will be Apple’s first 5G iPhones (in two variants), deliver the biggest design change in three generations, offer four models with two new screen sizes, all-new camera tech and undercut rivals prices for the first time in iPhone history.

So now you can circle in your calendar, it’s time to get very excited indeed.

