IPAC condemns destruction of Adeleke’s campaign billboards

The Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) in Osun State has condemned the destruction of the state People’s Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate, Senator Ademola Adeleke’s campaign billboards.

In a statement issued by the Chairman of the council, Comrade Wale Adebayo, in Osogbo, the state capital on Sunday, IPAC frowned at the acts which could plunge the state into a major political crisis.

The council described the destruction as totally unwarranted, barbaric, and runs contrary to sound democratic norms.

Adebayo cautioned all the candidate vying for political office to see the election as brotherly contest and not take laws into their hands.

He urged security agencies like the Police and Directorate of State Security (DSS) to nip the act in the bud before it generates into a full-blown crisis.

“This is a clarion call to the security agencies to remain completely impartial in order to discourage politicians from such acts. They should rather campaign for votes by telling the electorate what they would do differently,” Adebayo said.





