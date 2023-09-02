Worried by the ugly acts of banditry, kidnapping, terrorism and other forms of insecurity in the country, the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA) has called on the federal and state governments to invest in the security of the country.

The NBA stated this is a communique issued at the end of its 2023 Annual General Conference with the theme, “Getting it right: Charting the course of Nigeria’s Nation Building”, which was held at the Velodrome of the MKO Abiola stadium, Abuja.

Presenting the communique to journalists at the NBA House in Abuja, on Saturday, the NBA President, Mr. Yakubu Maikyau (SAN) said there is a need for synergy between security agencies to address the security challenges in the country.

The NBA he said, suggested a practical strategy to address the nation’s security concerns.

According to Maikyau, this year’s annual conference of the NBA focused on three thematic issues economy, administration of justice and security.

He said the conference observed that the country’s abundant natural resources are not properly harnessed for economic development and added that Nigeria needs long-term economic decisions to sustain the economy.

He urged the federal and state governments to improve the security situation, youth employment and funding of youths towards acquiring knowledge on artificial intelligence.

While pointing out that there are still fundamental challenges in providing the desired justice administration in the country, the NBA conference frowned at the deliberate disobedience to court orders and other judicial processes.

The NBA called for an urgent review of the remuneration and conditions of service of judicial officers and also called on the federal and state governments to contribute to the funding of propane services to close the gap to access to Justice.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE