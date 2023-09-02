Edo State Government on Saturday held its Local Government Council elections for 18 Local Government Areas of the state with complaints coming from the opposition — All Progressive Congress (APC) and Labour Party (LP), complaining of incomplete election materials in most places.

The election was, however, devoid of any violence as voters, in most parts of the state, conducted peacefully while the exercise lasted.

In most parts of Edo North like Akoko-Edo Local Government Area for instance, election materials arrived early in most polling units and voting started in some areas as early as 8 am and the exercise went smoothly without hitches.

But the opposition APC and the LP decried the exercise, with the LP protesting to the premises of the Nigeria Union of Journalist (NUJ) where the party complained about undersupply of electoral materials.

LP chairmanship candidate of Oredo local government, Daniel-Ero Onaghise called for the cancellation of the exercise.

Governor Godwin Obaseki who voted in his polling unit at Emokpae Primary School praised the exercise and said he believed that the PDP would win the elections, stressing that the the “PDP fully mobilized in most of the state.”

Obaseki who spoke after he voted, expressed delight at turn out of voters.

“The turnout was very impressive in spite of the rain. There was quite considerable turnout and it showed the interest in the local government election. This means that the political parties did well by going round sensitizing and mobilizing the electorates and the people.

“The process has been smooth and peaceful as a lot of people are still hanging around to see the end and conclusion of voting. I am very impressed by what has happened as the organisation by EDSIEC has gone fairly well. You have so many people still here at almost the closing of the poll, which shows that we have a fairly decent turnout.

“I have been getting updates from across the State and this seems to be the trend all over. I have not received any report of violence yet and pray everything goes smoothly.”

On complains that materials did not arrive on time in some areas, the governor said “I believe that voting time will be extended and allow more people to vote, I am sure that EDSIEC will extend the time for voting I’m sure voting time will be extended instead of allowing voting to end at 2.30pm. I’m sure they will extend and allow citizens and voters to exercise their franchise.”





This was just as he commended the state electoral commission for doing a good job.

“I think EDSIEC has done well, I will expect that popular candidates will win but don’t forget that the PDP went full out to campaign for this election, I don’t know how much the other parties mobilized but I know that PDP fully mobilized in most of the state.

“I expect that you will find some opposition here and there but I know Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) went all out to mobilise for this election and I don’t know of other political parties,” Obaseki noted.

LP Chairmanship candidate speaking while LP supporters protested, said “I want to express my displeasure on this exercise. We had series of stakeholders’ meetings, at a point, they said BIVAs and card readers will be used but towards the election they jettisoned that, they said there would be restriction of movements but two days to the election the governor announced that there will not be restriction of movement.

“So, at that point, we started suspecting but EDSIEC assured that everything will be fine. Today, it took more than six hours for materials to arrive, EDSIEC staff were not seen. I am the LP candidate for Oredo but as I speak to you, I can’t vote because there are no materials people have been waiting since 7 o clock.

“I discredit the process and I call for the cancellation of the exercise, it is so painful that I have not been able to vote for myself.” He demanded.

On his part, the APC State Chairman, Col David Imuse (RTd), speaking on phone from Ekpoma, said “This election is a scam, it is a charade, they brought insufficient ballot papers but no single result sheets.

“How can you conduct an election when there is no result sheet? It is happening right in the entire Edo Central senatorial district I am calling from Ekpoma, the same thing is happening in Esan North East, Esan West everywhere here, no result sheets and I don’t see how an election can take place without result sheets.” He lamented.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE