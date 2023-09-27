Experts across different sectors of the country have urged the Federal Government to invest in infrastructure in order for the citizens to enjoy shared prosperity.

An Information and Communications Technology Expert, Ayoola Oke tasked the Federal Government on eliminating taxes and levies in ICT in order to enhance the nation’s prosperity.

Oke, who spoke to Nigerian Tribune, also advised the government to regulate the ICT industry to encourage innovators to emerge especially in the fintech area which will encourage SME access to capital and boost production in various sectors.

According to him, ICT is the engine of economic development and expansion and both mean different things.

Speaking also, Head, Corporate Communications and Investor Relations, Sovereign Trust Insurance, Mr Segun Bankole said the government should invest in sustainable infrastructure.

Bankole stated that good roads, electricity, etc. will drive development in the country.





According to him, the unavailability of sustainable infrastructure contributes to the brain drain in the country.

Segun said these infrastructures are readily available to the populace over there.

He urged that government should stop paying lip service to all the promises during electioneering campaign.

The Head, however, complained that the cost of governance is very high; Hence, they should reduce it.

Educational Expert and Former Special Adviser on Education to the Governor of Ogun State, Mrs. Ronke Soyombo said the government should have education on its front-burner for socio-economic development of the country.

Soyombo emphasised on education at all stages, including the early years children and that the curriculum should be revamped.

She said that they should look at literacy skills so that every Nigerian will understand the basic rudiments of English language.

