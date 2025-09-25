Interswitch showcases Quickteller Travel at 21st Akwaaba African Travel Market

Technology company, Interswitch, recently reaffirmed its dominance in powering the continent’s travel and mobility ecosystem, when it showcased its new QuickTeller- travel offering at the recently-concluded 21st AKWAABA African Market Travel, in Lagos.

The tech company, through its sponsorship and exhibition, demonstrated how its Quickteller Travel is redefining the travel experience for corporates, agencies, individuals, and operators, enabling seamless bookings for flights, hotels, tours, and corporate travel, while ensuring secure payments across multiple channels.

Speaking during a panel session at the event, Vice President, Transport Ecosystem at Interswitch, Nnenna Ajanwachukwu, emphasised the company’s role in transforming Africa’s travel economy.

Ajanwachukwu explained the company is focused on, not only processing transactions; but also creating the infrastructure that connects travellers, content creators, and operators across Africa.

“Quickteller Travel is making bookings smarter, payments safer, and travel more accessible for everyone,” said Ajanwachuku.

Throughout the three-day expo, Interswitch’s strategic exhibition and demo sessions drew the attention of stakeholders, eager to explore how Quickteller Travel integrates with fintech APIs, supports interstate transport operators, and empowers travel agencies with tailored solutions.

Ajanwachukwu added that, by bridging critical gaps between travel services and payments, the company is enabling greater collaboration across tourism, aviation, and mobility, thus reinforcing its mission to drive intra-African trade and prosperity.

“Our vision is clear. We are focused on simplifying travel, enabling growth for businesses, and giving travelers the convenience and confidence they deserve,” Ajanwachuku stated.

