Oke ‘Badan union felicitates new Olubadan Oba Ladoja

The Executive Council and members of the Oke ‘Badan Union have extended their warmest congratulations to His Imperial Majesty, Oba Senator Rashidi Adewolu Akanmu Ladoja, on his installation as the 44th Olubadan of Ibadanland.

In a statement signed by the Union’s President, Alh. Bello Adeleke Oladeji, the group expressed joy and appreciation for the new monarch’s ascension to the throne. They also commended Governor Oluseyi Abiodun Makinde for promoting peaceful coexistence in Oyo State.

The Union prayed for a peaceful and progressive reign, noting that Oba Ladoja’s esteemed position is a culmination of his illustrious career and dedication to preserving Yoruba culture.

“Kabiyesi, we congratulate you and pray for a reign marked by peace and progress for Ibadan, Oyo State, and the Yoruba nation,” the statement concluded.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

