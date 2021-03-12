International partners earmark N5bn to improve healthcare services in Bauchi

For improvement in the Healthcare delivery system of Bauchi State, the sum of N5 billion is to be expended by a collaboration of donor agencies under the health agreement partnership.

The disclosure was made by the Director of Impact Health Program (IHP), a USAID funded program in Bauchi State, Dr Isiaka Alhassan while speaking at the flagging off of the health insurance scheme of the state.

Isiaka Alhassan said that the fund will be spent as technical support to the state with the aim of scaling up health services delivery across the state saying that facilities will be upgraded just as personnel will be trained.

He further said that all the international donor agencies are committed to improving the health sector in the reason they are pulling resources together in that regard.

The IHP State Director also said that apart from technical support in the health sector, the international partners are always ready to collaborate with the state government in other areas possible which will lead to good and effective governance.

He assured that primary Healthcare will be boosted in the state through the various collaboration between the partners and the government stressing that such a partnership is for the good of the people who are the beneficiaries.

Isiaka Alhassan then promised that by the time the partners will be leaving Bauchi at the expiration of their programs the state health sector must have been developed to the extent that it will be able to stand on its own.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

#EndSARS: As British Parliament Hears Petition, UK Govt Says It Won’t Speculate On Sanctions

The British Parliament at the Westminster Hall held a debate on ‘e-petition 554150, relating to Nigeria and the sanctions regime’ on Monday. The government of the United Kingdom has however responded…International partners earmark International partners earmark

2023 Presidency: APC Govs’ Meeting With Jonathan Sparks Controversy

The surprise visit made on Friday night by the leaders of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to former President Goodluck Jonathan at his residence in Abuja triggered a stir in the major political camps, resulting in at least four possible theories…International partners earmark International partners earmark