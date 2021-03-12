Court awards N7.5m to petitioner, Marc over police brutality

Marc Chidibere Nwadi, a petitioner, has been awarded the sum of N7.5 million by the Lagos State Judicial Panel of Restitution and Inquiry set up to investigate cases of police brutality, especially of officers of the now-defunct Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

Justice Doris Okuwobi (retd.), Chairperson of the panel, delivered the ruling at the panel’s sitting in the Lekki area of Lagos State, on Friday.

Nwadi was awarded the said amount after his complaint of being detained for six years without trial by the police was found to be credible by the panel.

According to the petitioner, he stayed long in prison because he could not offer a bribe to secure his release.

Justice Okuwobi upheld the petitioner’s claim, saying that he suffered unduly in the hands of police officers.

She subsequently presented a cheque of N7.5 million to the petitioner on behalf of the state government.

