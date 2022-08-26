International Men’s Day: Flex ‘n’ Learn 2.0 will be novel celebration of the Nigerian man — Fola-Alade

A human resources and career development firm, Betaworka Cosmopolitan Partners, has announced plans to organise this year’s International Men’s Day celebration in a corporate hangout style.

International Men’s Day is held on November 19. This year’s celebration of the Nigerian man will be through the instrumentality of a product of Betaworka known as the ‘Flex ‘n’ Learn’ event.

Teju’ Fola-Alade, Managing Partner and convener of Flex ‘n’ Learn, believes that this is a task that must be done and is well overdue.

According to her, “every man we intentionally develop and save is one less man that we have to fight, lay off, sue, divorce, lock away, or worse, bury.”

Fola-Alade said, “The objective of this year’s Flex ‘n’ Learn, is to bring together men in Nigeria to enjoy practical life learnings from leaders who have walked the path, let lose the boy-child within, win exciting prizes, games, side attractions; share corners, moments of truth and laugh with the lads with an unconventional after-party.”

With partners and sponsors like IE University, Genesis Hotels, Free Recycle Ltd, CWG Plc., Fotefa Partners LP, and other top brands, the 2021 maiden edition of Flex ‘n’ Learn was a huge success.

Fola-Alade, the convener of the Flex ‘n’ Learn, believes this year’s event will be even bigger and better as its mission addresses a core need that is critical to the development of Nigeria as a country.

As an active member of numerous female-led boards and associations, she believes that “for stability in our system in Nigeria, we need progress to be well spread and across the board; otherwise, a few years from now, we will be no different from the patriarchal system we are trying to put to rest.

“We are excited about this novel program and the focus for this year, and we are looking forward to seeing how it’s going to turn out. It is high time we celebrated the Nigerian man in a grand style, and we are glad that Betaworka is bold enough to take this up.





“Our eyes are on the organisers, the sponsors and partners looking to support this cause and we are rooting for their success!”