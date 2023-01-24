International Day of Education: Ondo recruits 1,200 Teachers

The Ondo state government on Tuesday said no fewer than 1,200 teachers have been recruited in the state to fill existing critical vacancies in Public Primary Schools.

The Chairman of Ondo State Universal Basic Education Board, Rt Hon Victor Olabimtan, who disclosed this while speaking on the celebration of world education day, said the present administration in the state will continue to do everything necessary to improve the standard of education in the state.

Olabimtan who described education as the bedrock of all civilization and development, said, “as at end of last year, 1,200 Teachers were recruited to fill existing critical vacancies in Public Primary Schools talk less of construction, reconstruction, renovation of School Buildings, provisions of furniture for Teachers and Pupils as well Bole-holes and other necessities to make Teaching and learning more friendly”.

According to him, without sound education, there cannot be a semblance of peaceful co-existence, meaningful sociopolitical education, growth and development of the human race.

Olabimtan drew a parallel line between illiteracy and literacy and said the major difference between the two words is the ability to apply logical reasoning in whatever enterprise one engages in.

While describing education as a right, public good and public responsibility, Ondo SUBEB boss said because of the premium the current administration under the leadership of Rotimi Akeredolu placed on education, it prioritizes development in the sector by investing public funds, especially in the basic education.

He called on all stakeholders to join hands with the State Government especially Ondo SUBEB to be able to achieve the vision of UNESCO of Education for All.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE