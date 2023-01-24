MAFAB begins 5G rollout as FG hints on exploring technology to fight terrorists

“5G network will usher in a wide array of business opportunities, wherein various business outfits will expand their frontiers”

MAFAB Communications, one of the three firms that won the bid for the 5G 3.5GHz Spectrum licences has commenced the roll of its services in six cities across the country.

This is just as the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Professor Isa Pantami hints of the Federal Government exploring new technology to strengthen its onslaught on terrorists.

MAFAB during the occasion of the rollout also unveiled a new logo for the company which it said heralds the dawn of a new era of infinite possibilities which the technology offers.

“The rollout of MAFAB 5G network is the beginning of immense opportunities for the country as it represents Nigeria’s capabilities and infinite possibilities”, Dr Mushabu Bashir, Chairman of MAFAB Communications, said at the launch event, adding that “the prospect of increased job opportunities as a consequence of the value-chain benefits the technology will generate and offer is the dream we have all gathered here to launch today”.

While enumerating the opportunities which the network promises for Nigeria, Bashir said that the “5G network will usher in a wide array of business opportunities, wherein various business outfits will expand their frontiers with operational ease and speed, especially in the fields of education, medical sciences, engineering, security, businesses like the banking sector, SMEs, smart cities, transportation, entertainment.





He said this new technology will not benefit only urban areas but also meet their long-term goal of ensuring that even people in rural areas and villages also enjoy the benefits of this amazing technology.

The MAFAB Chairman reiterated that “it is no secret that the countries that can provide their citizens with the latest network infrastructure which the 5G technology represents, will also be the ones that will thrive in the coming years.

“They will be the ones that will stay competitive and the ones who will lead in innovation in addition to bringing socio-economic benefits to their citizens. And so, I can declare that with the 5G infrastructure, Nigeria will surely be a head ahead of many other countries, especially in Africa. Indeed, with the 5G network, our future as a people and as a country is remarkably bright”, Dr Bashir said.

In his presentation, MAFAB’s Communications Spokesperson, Adebayo Onigbanjo while unveiling the company’s new logo, stated that “as an operator born in the data age, Mafab will aim to serve our customers and the country by maximizing the value of the digital technology”.

“While 5G brings a lot of excitement about fast downloads, low latency and high speeds, our

promise is ubiquitous data for Nigerians. Broadband is now an essential requirement and our data native network aims to deliver this to Nigerians”, said Onigbanjo.