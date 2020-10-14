Intels sacks 600 workers

The fragrant disobey for Nigeria Labour laws by both local and foreign employers of labour in the country continues unabated as Intels Services Nigeria Limited has announced the sack of about 600 workers.

The Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN), said on Wednesday that Intels Services Nigeria Limited terminated the employment of no fewer than 600 workers in its Rivers and Warri operational areas.

The company has also of recent declared 30 workers redundant, MWUN said in a letter to the Managing Director, Intels Nig. Ltd., Onne Port; made available to journalists in Abuja late Wednesday evening.

Reacting to what it called unlawful sack of the workers, MWUN, gave the management of intels a 7-day ultimatum to withdraw the sack letters and recall the affected workers or face total shut down of its operations nationwide.

In the letter, the Secretary-General of MWUN, Comrade Felix Akingboye, said: “Over the years the welfare benefits of your employees (Intels Nig. Ltd.) and that of your subsidiary Company, AMS, has always been the product of joint negotiation between your Management and the Union. In other words, the employees of the Principal (Intels Nigeria Ltd) and its subsidiary AMS enjoy the same welfare benefits.

“Recently, your management declared about 30 of its employees redundant and the Union was duly consulted, and a joint communiqué between management and the union was issued after due negotiation. Regrettably, however, we are informed that your management has terminated its contract with AMS which has led to over 600 workers (who are our members) being declared redundant without due recourse to the Union for the negotiation of their terminal benefits.

“Letters of termination/redundancy, we are informed, had already been served on the workers. This unfair labour practice is not acceptable to us. I have been directed to issue your management with a seven-day notice effective from the date of this ultimatum, within which to withdrawal all the letters of termination/redundancy served on the workers and recall them to duty, otherwise, we shall be compelled to withdraw our services from your terminal at the expiration of the notice.”

The union added, “We demand that status quo ante should remain pending when a management/Union meeting is convened to negotiate their exit and payment of terminal benefits.”

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE