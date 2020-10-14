FG, ASUU to meet Thursday over IPPIS

The Federal Government will, on Thursday, hold a formal meeting with the Academic Staff Union of University (ASUU) over the lingering crisis in the university, which is occasioned by the government adoption of Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS), for the payment of varsity teachers and workers’ salaries.

The university lectures, under ASUU, have been on strike since February 2020 over the insistence of the Federal Government to implement the IPPIS in the university system.

Various attempts, including use of subtle threats by the government to ensure that ASUU called off the strike, were not successful, as the union has insisted that its members will not enrol under the system.

The Senate and the House of Representatives have also intervened to e that the issue was resolved and the university reopened but to no avail.

The President of ASUU, Prof Biodun Ogunyemi, said the union has come up with an alternative home-grown payment platform that would take into consideration the peculiarities in the university system.

According to the Deputy Director (Press), Ministry of Labour and Employment, Charles Akpan, “the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige will be hosting a meeting with the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU),) on Thursday.

The Meeting is scheduled to commence by 2 pm at the Conference Hall of the Ministry of Labour, Federal Secretariat, Abuja.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

COVID-19: Nigeria Recorded Low Cases, Deaths, Recoveries Last Week

Nigeria may be close to flattening the curve of the COVID-19 pandemic as confirmed cases in the country keep dropping weekly, Tribune Online analysis shows.

[BREAKING] #EndSARS: IGP Disbands SARS Across The 36 States

In the finest spirit of democracy and response to the people’s yearnings, the Inspector-General of Police Mohammed Adamu has today, 11th October, 2020, dissolved the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) across the 36 State Police Commands and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) where they hitherto existed.

FG, ASUU to meet Thursday over IPPIS