Fraudulent mobilisation: NYSC issues warning to culpable institutions

By Adetola Bademosi - Abuja
National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Director General, Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim

The Director-General, National Youth Service Corps, (NYSC), Major General Shuaibu Ibrahim, has issued a stern warning to Institutions engaging in fraudulent mobilisations.

This was even as he stated that the scheme was now determined more than ever to plug all the loopholes and prosecute anyone found complicit in the mobilisation of unqualified graduates for national service.

He stated this in Abuja on Tuesday at the maiden meeting of NYSC Management with Registrars of Corps Producing Institutions in Nigeria.

He said the meeting with the theme; “Appreciating the Role of Registrars as Fulcrum in the Mobilisation Process”, was conveyed to seek ways of eliminating flaws in the NYSC Mobilisation process.

“Gaps have already been identified with a number of resolutions reached on how to eradicate recurrent challenges, but implementation has remained elusive.

“In schools where Registrars have abdicated their roles to subordinate officers, we have seen various forms of abuses and shortfalls


“This has given rise to the occasional mobilisation of unqualified persons, many of whom have been detected by NYSC field officers,” he said.

ALSO READ FROM  NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

General Ibrahim stated further that the meeting was part of enlightenment for the key officers to rise up to their responsibilities adding that ignorance is a stranger to the law.

The DG said that the establishment of NYSC Radio and Television Stations was part of the Scheme’s plan to give more enlightenment on NYSC issues including penalties and offences that attract jail term, while the stations would also be used to disclose the identity of offenders after being declared guilty by the court.

In her opening address, the Director, NYSC Corps Mobilisation Department, Mrs Victoria Ango said the exercise was a joint function which must be free from all forms of defects to guarantee the desired outcome.

She added that the desire of the Management to engage the Registrars of Corps Producing Institutions became imperative when most institutions, both local and foreign, sent people to NYSC programmes with little or no stake in the managerial interest of the schools.

“Such representatives have often been vulnerable to little temptations and perks of office which translate to serious abuses,” Ango said.

