Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni, has assured the citizens of the North East state that he is determined to employ proactive measures and utilise all available opportunities to handle the security situation in the state.

He gave this assurance during a meeting with the Minister of State for Defence, Alhaji Bello Mattawale, at the latter’s office in Abuja on Wednesday.

He stated that his purpose for visiting the Defence Minister’s office was to discuss areas of cooperation to strengthen security in the state.

Governor Buni said, “There is tremendous and stable security in Yobe State now; however, we will not relax and be taken by any surprise.

We will maintain close communication with all security agencies to strategize on areas of improvement to enhance peace and security in Yobe State.”

“I am happy and satisfied with the assurance given by the Honourable Minister to improve security for lives and property across the state,” Gov. Buni added.

He further assured his guest of the commitment of his administration to support security agencies working in the state.

“I also call on the people to support the security agencies by providing timely and useful information on suspicious persons and movements in their domains,” the Governor emphasised.

In response, the Minister assured that the Federal government would explore and exploit all opportunities to secure the lives and property of Nigerians.

He commended Governor Buni for his commitment to being proactive in ensuring security for lives and property in the state.

