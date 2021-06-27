Insecurity: We need state, local policing to save Nigeria —Kuponu

The Diocesan Bishop, Ijebu North, Anglican Communion, Church of Nigeria, Right Reverend Solomon Kuponu, has urged the Federal Government to consider the establishment of state and local policing to save the country from insecurity.

He, therefore, advised the National Assembly, state governors and other stakeholders to invoke the doctrine of necessity, as a matter of urgency, to amend the nation’s constitution to authorise devolving policing.

Kuponu stated this in his charge to the first session of the Sixth synod of the diocese, with the theme: ‘Extreme Cause, Extreme Cost, Jesus to the Rescue’, held at St Paul’s Anglican Church, Ago-Iwoye, Ogun State, last Friday.

The bishop submitted that the country as of now does not have a responsive government that is alive to its key responsibilities.

“In 2015, when the present administration presented itself to us as the viable alternative to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), we all felt we have found the solution to Nigeria’s problems, particularly with the ‘Change’ mantra it came with.

“The events of the recent times have clearly shown that indeed it gave us change, but not in the direction we were expecting. We see clearly that indeed we got a change.

“A change in lopsided appointments to federal positions; a change that took away our freedom to move freely; a change that further weakens economy and many more.

“The current security architecture featuring a single-centralised policing system has failed; state and local policing must berth to save the country.

“There should be a national consensus on how to effectively tackle insecurity. As the Nigeria Governors’ Forum recommended, criminals must be swiftly apprehended and prosecuted,” he added.

The cleric equally advised the Ogun State government not to relent on its oars in the fight against crimes and criminalities.

