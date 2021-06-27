God is not happy with clerics in Nigeria —Edward

The convener, Holy Tabernacle Temple of 3.00 a.m. Prayers, Dr Edward Akinlade, has said God is not happy with fake clerics in Nigeria.

He made this known during a briefing held recently in Lagos while reeling out the vision and mission of the Holy Tabernacle Temple of 3.00 a.m. Prayers that God revealed to him.

Edward said bad leadership and corruption have continued to grow in the country due to its encouragement by some fake church leaders.

Akinlade, therefore, stated that God is after fake men of God and bad leaders in order to make Nigeria a better place.

“God is not happy with men of God in Nigeria. This is because there is bad leadership in Nigeria. If you have a bad leader and he has been giving you corruption money, what should you do as a true man of God? You should warn him not to come to your church again. This has to stop.

“So, bad leadership and corruption have continued to grow because some fake church leaders have been encouraging such. So, you now have a mega church. Do you think all the money coming from the mega churches are from the poor? God is after fake men,” Akinlade said.

He also revealed how he received his calling, saying that God had been speaking to him for a long time, especially at his usual 3.00 a.m. daily prayers.

He said God asked him to establish it precisely on June 3, noting that the new church is not after money, adding that it is different from usual service.

