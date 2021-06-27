Nigeria will not break up despite challenges —Clerics

The General Evangelist, Christ Apostolic Church (CAC), Worldwide, Prophet Hezekiah Oladeji, has said Nigeria will not break up, despite the agitations from some parts of the country.

Prophet Oladeji said the country’s security situation is getting worse because people don’t abide in God and have failed to draw closer to Him.

In the same vein, Prophet Ade Ologbonyo also urged the government and people of Nigeria to use technology and prayers as weapons against the security challenge facing the country.

Ologbonyo stressed the need for government at all levels to embrace technology like those obtainable in developed climes to ward-off insecurity from the land.

The clerics made this submissions at the grand finale of a week-long 12th anniversary programme of the Christ Apostolic Church. BOANERGES (Mercy Land), at Ise Ekiti, Ekiti State.

The CAC General Evangelist said: “If the country can return to God and no fewer than 10 men each from all states, communities, homes and streets across Nigeria can embrace godly living, all these challenges will become a thing of the past.

“We have been saying this before now and we will continue to say it. Anybody can drum any kind of beat, but only God’s counsel for the country will stand.

“Nobody owns Nigeria but God. Wherever God is taking the country, He will take it there. At the appointed time the Lord will arise and scatter His enemies. It is not the ethnic groups or the country that is the problem, but the people and the system,” he said.

Lamenting that the country’s porous borders are contributing to insecurity, he admonished the Federal Government to provide latest sophisticated weapons for Nigerian troops for them to succeed in their operation.

The church, in conjunction with Pastor (Dr) Omotayo Orederu-led Glorious Church, New York, United States of America provided free medical intervention to about 1000 people the community.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…