Jacob Segun Olatunji

The Military High Command on Thursday said that its troops in conjunction with other security forces operating in the Niger Delta Region of the country had destroyed 74 illegal refining sites and arrested 71, oil thieves in the last two weeks.

Addressing Defence Correspondents during the bi-weekly briefing on the Operations of the Military Troops in the Six Geopolitical Zones of the country towards ending insurgent activities,

the Director, Defence Media Operations, Major General Musa Danmadami explained that the gallant troops also saved the nation the loss of N173.985,60m worth of crude oil in the region within the period under review.

He added that the troops also recovered 209,000 litres of crude oil, 145,000 litres of Automotive Gas Oil, 4,500 litres of Premium Motor Spirit, 27 varieties of weapons, 468 assorted ammunition, 2-speed boats, 2 outboard engine, 8 vehicles and 4 motorcycles discovered and destroyed 341 storage tanks, 31 wooden boats, 260 ovens and 15 dugout pits.

The DDMO further explained that the tools in the last two weeks across the theatre of operations in the Six Geopolitical Zones neutralized 17, terrorists, arrested 165, terrorists, logistics suppliers, and cultists among other criminals at different locations

Gen. Danmadanmim added during operations 1,332 terrorist and their family members comprising 222 males, 411, females and 699 children surrendered to troops at different locations within the theatre of Operations

While acknowledging that operations conducted in the past two weeks in various theatres of operations recorded significant results said that the troops rescued 56, kidnapped persons from their abductors and the destruction of several terrorist enclaves across the country.

He added that the gallant troops recovered several arms, ammunition and other dangerous weapons and that all recovered exhibits and the arrested criminals have been handed over to the appreciate Security Agency for further action

The DDMO also acknowledged a drastic decline in Cases of Kidnap for ransom in recent due to the renewed onslaught against the Terrorists by the Nation’s gallant troops and the current cash crunch in the country as the criminals believed in payment of a ransom in cash rather than bank transfer for fear of being tracked down by security forces at the point of making the cash at the Banks

According to him, “On a final note, I wish to once again convey the military high command commendations on the unrelenting efforts of troops and other security agencies in the various theatres of operations across the country.

” The media community is also acknowledged for their partnership and continued cooperation with the military and other security agencies, in our quest to restore peace and security to our dear Country.

” Also, the entire populace is hereby appreciated, for the support given to the members Armed Forces and other security agencies in the conduct of our various operations across the country, while also urging them to continue to provide prompt and creditable information on the activities of terrorists and other criminal elements, in their respective areas.”





