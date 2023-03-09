By: Olalekan Olabulo

The driver of the Lagos State Government Workers’ official bus that crashed into a train at the PWD bus stop on Thursday morning has commenced psychiatric, psychological and drug tests.

The driver was said to have ignored warnings from the Nigeria Railway Corporation flagman and other drivers when the bus was crushed by the train.

The driver of the crushed vehicle was arrested after the incident by the operatives of the Railway Police Command.

The Commissioner of Police in charge of the command, Yetunde Longe, confirmed the arrest of the driver to newsmen on Thursday evening at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH).

The driver was on Thursday evening brought to LASUTH for the test in preparation for possible prosecution.

CP Longe told newsmen that “Presently, we are with driver, we are handing him over for medical examination because there was flag officer at the railway crossing flagging him down, but he refused to stop

The police boss added, “That’s why we must subject him to a thorough medical examination. I can only confirm two dead now.”

She also continued that “As a driver, this is one of the tests you have to take note off because when you get to a level crossing, the train will be hooting the horn for people to know he is coming. Drivers should ensure they are patient until the train passes.”

On the barrier at the railway line, the CP said: “Unfortunately now, we don’t have such thing there but there is a signalman who always the red flag this morning before the incident happened but the driver never obeys the signalman.”

“The driver if found culpable would be prosecuted and we are working with the state department of public prosecution, they are gathering evidence to prosecute him. The driver has been arrested and he in our custody.”





