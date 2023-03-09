By: Bola Badmus- Lagos

The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) has congratulated its Spokesperson, Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere, on his victory as House of Representatives member-elect, in the just-concluded Presidential/National Assembly Election, following which the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) handed him his Certificate or return on Wednesday.

The Coalition’s National Co-Spokesperson, Comrade Mark Adebayo, said this on Thursday in a statement he signed, noting that Ugochinyere emerged victorious by overwhelming majority of the votes cast despite hurdles to scuttle his victory by evil state actors in Imo State.

“Despite the bumps, thorns and thistles thrown his way to scuttle his victory by evil state actors in Imo State, Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere emerged victorious by overwhelming majority of the votes cast,” CUPP said.

The Coalition congratulated Rep-elect and thanked the patriotic and committed people of Ideato North who, according to him, decided to stay on the path of truth over falsehood, light over darkness despite intimidation and threats from anti-democratic forces in the Imo State.

“We cannot thank you enough for standing by your son who laid down his life for your liberation and unprecedented development of your area that is coming soon.

“We appreciate all Imo State people and, indeed, all Nigerians of good conscience who stood by Ikenga in those desperate moments of the murderous onslaughts on him,” the coalition said.

CUPP assured everyone that Ikenga would not disappoint his people as he would represent them well and good and bring the good things of life to that space and Nigeria at large, just as it appreciated INEC for doing the right thing at Ideato despite the huge challenges and threats they had to face.

“We assure everyone that Ikenga will not disappoint his people as he will represent them well and good and bring the good things of life to that space and Nigeria at large. We appreciate INEC for doing the right thing at Ideato despite the huge challenges and threats they had to face.

“The Coalition will continue to remain vigilant in our mandate to protect the fundamental principles of democracy and the rule of law across board. We remain strong, united and indomitable. God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” it said.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE