Insecurity: Taraba varsity students organise peace summit for social change

The students of Taraba State University Jalingo, on Tuesday, organised a peace summit for social change tagged ‘Easter lunch’ in an effort to contribute their quota in ending the security challenges in the state and the nation.

Mr Dennis Shima, the Students’ House of Representative Speaker and Chairman organizing committee, noted at the event that the aim was to create a peace advocacy forum that would educate the rural citizens on the need to live harmoniously with one another.

According to him, the summit became necessary following the escalating wave of insecurity in their different forms across the country.

Shima noted that as students, they thought it wise to put in place the summit to complement the peace efforts of Gov Darius Ishaku to collectively foster unity and ensure development in the state and the nation.

“We have decided to organize this event today to contribute our quota to peace and we tag it ‘Easter lunch’ to commemorate the love demonstrated during Easter celebration and stress the need for peace among ethnic nations in Taraba.

“We are launching a network that would reach rural citizens where the crisis usually starts and we believe it would be easy because we are all from those communities.

“We believe our certificate would not be useful if there is no peace among ethnic groups where all of us are from and that is why we think an advocacy forum is the key,” He said.

Prof Patrick Oromarike, the Head, Department of Political Science and International Relations of the university commended the students over the move towards ending insecurity in communities.

Represented by Dr Julius Ngomba, the department’s Examination Officer, Oromarike noted that the move by the students was appropriate given the volume of insecurity in communities across the nation.

Rev Fr Isaac Nyame, the Guest Speaker at the occasion encouraged students to emulate Jesus who suffered for a just course of saving humanity.

Nyame admonished the students and other citizens to ensure peace and unity in their various communities to enhance nation-building for a better society.

