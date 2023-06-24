Governor Caleb Muftwang of Plateau State has reiterated his administration’s commitment to ensure insecurity in the state becomes a thing of the past as soon as possible, alleging a plan by some elements to discredit the state.

The governor, who stated this at the Annual General Meeting of the Alumni Association of the National Institute (AANI) held at the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Kuru, said in spite of the recent negative reports arising from recent attacks on innocent citizens, Plateau State remains the tourism destination of Nigeria.

He pointed out that his administration is making concerted efforts to address the situation and reposition the state on the path of greatness and development.

He said, ”I salute your patriotism. Plateau has been in the press for bad reasons in recent months, but the fact that you still choose to come means a lot to us. And we want to say that the Plateau State remains the home of peace and tourism.

“There are some attempts to discredit Plateau, but I can assure you that it will soon be a thing of the past. We are making efforts to rescue our state and ensure It is habitable for every Nigerian, irrespective of tribe and faith.

“We therefore want to encourage you to always be an ambassador of Plateau; always seek out Plateau wherever you are because Plateau loves to receive visitors. We will continue to ensure that an enabling environment and climate are provided for all to come either to do business or to reside in the state.”

He commended members of the Association for their service to the nation and charged the National Institute to continue to play a pivotal role in nation-building and to continue to produce thinkers and policymakers that would shape Nigerians of the future.

The Governor therefore urged members of AANI to continue to do their best and not to rest on their oars, adding that the time has come for Nigeria to reap from their wealth of experience and institutional knowledge to guide those who are contributing to National development in the years to come.

In his speech, the Director-General of NIPSS, Professor Ayo Omotayo, said the Institute has adequate reports from the past Senior Executive Courses that can address the myriad of problems confronting the nation and charged members of AANI to also work out the modalities of propagating their reports.

According to him, in addition to what the National Institute is doing, the Association can also set up a propaganda and adoption committee that can propagate and evangelize previous reports.

Professor Omotayo further mentioned that the Institute has concluded arrangements to establish the first Policy TV Station in the country, adding that this is part of the arrangement to propagate not only the activities of the organization but to open up reports if the establishment knows the relevant organizations and the public.

In his speech, the outgoing National President of AANI, Mohammed Abubakar, who was a former Inspector General of Police, tasked the incoming administration and the incoming executives of the Association to be more dedicated and committed to the growth of the association.

