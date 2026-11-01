Insecurity: Senator Karimi hails DSS director’s professionalism in Kogi

The Senator representing Kogi West Senatorial District, Sunday Steve Karimi, has commended the Director of the Department of State Services (DSS) in Kogi State, Bashar, for his professionalism and efforts to tackle banditry, kidnapping and other security challenges in the state.

Karimi, in a statement made available to journalists in Lokoja, praised the DSS director for his proactive approach to security operations, particularly his involvement with field personnel in efforts to rid the state’s forests of criminal elements.

The senator also commended Bashar for maintaining political neutrality and demonstrating professionalism in handling political matters, regardless of party affiliations.

He noted that the DSS director had consistently worked to maintain a peaceful political atmosphere in Kogi State by preventing thuggery, intimidation and violence during political campaigns and other public engagements.

Karimi cited an incident during one of his recently concluded town hall meetings in Kabba, where suspected hoodlums allegedly dressed in police uniforms attempted to disrupt the gathering in the early hours of the morning.

According to him, the DSS director swiftly deployed personnel to the area after receiving intelligence about the incident, preventing the suspected hoodlums from disrupting the programme or causing damage.

He said the prompt intervention of the security operatives forced the suspected hoodlums to flee before they could carry out their alleged mission.

The senator described the response as an example of effective intelligence gathering, timely intervention and responsible security leadership.

Karimi said the DSS director’s commitment to protecting lives and property, as well as his non-partisan approach to political security, deserved recognition and encouragement.

He urged security agencies to sustain their collaboration and remain professional in carrying out their responsibilities to ensure lasting peace, political stability, and security across Kogi State.