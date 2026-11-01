Ododo, Yahaya Bello, Wada, others named in Kogi APC presidential campaign council

…Smart Adeyemi emerges DG, Karimi heads parliamentary mobilisation, Fanwo takes strategic communication

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has constituted its Kogi State Presidential Campaign Council ahead of the 2027 general election, bringing together former governors, serving political office holders, party leaders and other stakeholders to coordinate the party’s campaign across the state.

Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo will chair the council, while former Governor Yahaya Bello, former Governor Captain Idris Wada (Rtd), Arc. Yomi Awoniyi and Chief Edward Onoja have been appointed as patrons.

Senator Smart Adeyemi has been named Director-General of the campaign council, while Hon. Kingsley Femi Fanwo will serve as Coordinating Director for Strategic Communication. Ali Bello has been appointed Kogi State Presidential Campaign Council Coordinator, with Hilary Ojomah Egwudah as his deputy.

The appointments are intended to provide a broad-based campaign structure that combines political experience, grassroots mobilisation and strategic communication.

In the parliamentary and political mobilisation structure, Senator Sunday Steve Karimi will serve as Director-General of Parliamentary Mobilisation, while Comrade Majeed Dahiru has been appointed State Presidential Campaign Spokesman.

Ismail Isah will serve as Deputy Coordinating Director, Media and Strategic Communication, while Commander Jerry Omodara (Rtd) will head the Security and Intelligence Directorate.

Other principal appointments include Abdulaziz Idris King as Director-General of Election Planning; Suberu Adagu as Director-General of Administration; Rt. Hon. Aliyu Umar Yusuf as Director of Stakeholder Mobilisation; and Yakubu Yusuf Okala as Director of Logistics and Operations.

Asiwaju Asiru Idris has been appointed Director of Finance and Treasurer, while Princess Atika Ajanah (Mamman) will head Fundraising. Barrister James Fabola will oversee the Legal Directorate, while Hajiya Ramatu Tijani Aliyu will serve as Director of Policy and Manifesto Development.

The council also has several sectoral directorates covering works, youth and student mobilisation, women mobilisation, diaspora engagement, support groups, religious organisations, protocol, party mobilisation, sports, labour unions, medical services and special duties.

Those appointed include Barr. Momodu Ozigi Deedat as Director of Works; Oladele Nihi as Director of Youth and Students Mobilisation; Hajiya Rabi Haruna Hassan as Director of Women Mobilisation; Adoga Ibrahim as Director of Diaspora Mobilisation; and Ibrahim Abdulsalam Ahovi as Director of Support Group Coordination.

Others are Alfred Bello, Director of Faith Group Coordination; Hon. Duro Meseko, Director of Protocol; and Hajiya Salamatu Baiwa Umar-Eluma, Director of Party Mobilisation.

Dr. Mustapha Abdullahi will head Sports Sector Mobilisation, Onuh Edoka will oversee Labour Unions, Dr. Abdulaziz Adams Adeiza will serve as Director of Medical Services, while Haddy Ametuo has been appointed Director of Special Duties.

Deputy Governor Comrade Joel Oyibo Salifu and Engr. Aliyu Ezzu Momoh have been named Vice Chairmen of the council.

To strengthen coordination across the three senatorial districts, Ambassador Abubakar Sanusi Gamji, Senator Attai Aidoko and Rt. Hon. Alfa Imam have been appointed Vice Chairmen for Kogi Central, East and West, respectively.

The district-level Deputy Directors-General are Rt. Hon. Momohjimoh Lawal for Kogi Central, Prince Shuaibu Abubakar Audu for Kogi East, and Rt. Hon. Leke Joseph Abejide for Kogi West.

In the general mobilisation structure, Hon. A.K. Salihu has been appointed Director-General of Mobilisation, with Professor Usman Salisu Ogbo and Rt. Hon. Prince Matthew Kolawole serving as deputies.

The composition of the council brings together party leaders and stakeholders from the three senatorial districts and various sectors of the state to coordinate campaign planning, stakeholder engagement, voter mobilisation and strategic communication ahead of the 2027 general election.