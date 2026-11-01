Abejide launches N600m empowerment scheme for women, widows in Kano

The Leke Abejide Foundation has launched a N600 million empowerment programme for women and widows in Kano State, aimed at supporting small-scale businesses, improving livelihoods and promoting economic self-reliance.

The initiative, tagged “Yoruba Community Political Mobilisation and Empowerment,” is themed “To Mobilise One Million Votes for the Re-election of President Bola Tinubu in Kano in 2027.”

The foundation belongs to Leke Abejide, a member of the House of Representatives representing Yagba Federal Constituency of Kogi State.

Speaking at the launch, Abejide described Kano as his second home and the foundation of his success, explaining that the intervention was part of his commitment to giving back to the state.

He said the programme was designed to improve the economic conditions of beneficiaries, strengthen cooperation among ethnic associations and provide access to capital for small-scale businesses.

According to him, the foundation has earmarked N500 million as interest-free loans for women, particularly widows and businesswomen, while N100 million has been set aside specifically for widows.

Abejide explained that beneficiaries had been organised into cooperative societies based on their respective business interests to facilitate proper monitoring, accountability and loan repayment.

The programme covers Yoruba women from Lagos, Oyo, Ogun, Osun, Ondo, Ekiti, Kogi and Kwara states, as well as members of the Ebira, Igala and Bassa communities from Kogi State residing in Kano.

At the event, beneficiaries also received bags of rice, clothing materials, cash and other relief items.

The lawmaker disclosed that the foundation had also provided food items, clothing and financial assistance to widows, assuring that the support would continue beyond the 2027 election period.

He added that a separate empowerment programme for youths and men in business would commence soon, with particular attention to unemployed youths seeking opportunities to become self-reliant.

On the political aspect of the initiative, Abejide said the foundation was working towards mobilising support for President Tinubu and other All Progressives Congress (APC) candidates in the 2027 general elections.

He disclosed that coordinators would be selected from among the women and widows benefiting from the programme to serve at polling units across Kano State.

“We are picking coordinators for each polling unit among the widows and women who are benefiting today to guard our votes across Kano State,” he said.

Abejide urged beneficiaries to utilise the funds responsibly, noting that monitoring mechanisms had been established to ensure accountability and minimise loan defaults.

He further disclosed that the foundation had implemented similar empowerment initiatives in parts of Kogi State for more than eight years, including free West African Examinations Council (WAEC) registration for over 50,000 students and support for approximately 10,000 widows.

The lawmaker reaffirmed his commitment to mobilising support for APC candidates contesting senatorial, House of Representatives and state assembly seats in the 2027 elections.

In his remarks, Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir-Yusuf, commended Abejide for the initiative and urged beneficiaries to make judicious use of the financial support and other materials provided.

The governor encouraged the beneficiaries to reciprocate the gesture by participating in the forthcoming elections and supporting President Tinubu and other APC candidates.

Kabir-Yusuf described Kano as a home for all Nigerians, urging residents to continue their legitimate businesses and maintain peaceful coexistence irrespective of their ethnic backgrounds.

He also announced a donation of N100 million in support of the empowerment project.

Similarly, the Oba Yoruba of Kano, Murtala Alimi-Otisese, commended the lawmaker for the intervention, saying it would contribute to improving the livelihoods of beneficiaries.

He also urged the women to support President Tinubu and Governor Kabir-Yusuf in the forthcoming elections.

The event was attended by former Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, other political leaders and representatives of various ethnic groups in Kano State.