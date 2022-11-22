Insecurity: Senate moves to establish Police Special Forces, Training School in Borno

The Senate has passed for second reading, a bill meant to establish the Nigerian Police Special Forces and the Nigeria Police Special Forces Training School, in Gwoza, Borno State.

The Sponsor of the Bill, who is also the Chairman of the Senate Committee on the Army, Senator Ali Ndume, said the proposed legislation when passed into law would enable the country effectively tackle banditry and terrorism.

He said, “The Nigeria Police Special Forces Training School in Gwoza would among others, combat the menace of terrorism, insurgency, banditry, and other heinous crimes.

“It will train the required manpower for the Special Forces in order to enhance effective National Security through the provision of professionalised training, knowledge as well as to award certificates to deserving and qualified officers on successful completion of training.”

He said the objectives of the bill were to combat the menace of terrorism, insurgency, banditry, and other heinous crimes, and investigate all terrorist-related crimes.

He also said the proposed agency would collaborate with other sister agencies within Nigeria and relevant international agencies on matters relating to terrorism.

The Senator added that the agency would engage in information and intelligence-gathering activities.

He said, “It will provide advanced training in anti-terrorism, drills, counter-insurgency, espionage and disorder management for serving police officers and other

“Security agents from in and outside Nigeria, and provide regular courses and training that qualifies regular Nigeria police personnel to serve in the Police Mobile Force Units.

He added that the Bill will go a long way to help in training manpower that can effectively combat the menace caused by the outlawed groups.

However; Senators Chukwuka Utazi from Enugu state and Oker Jev from Benue kicked against the bill.

They claimed that the establishment of other special forces would lead to duplication of the roles of the Nigeria Police Force.

Meanwhile, other senators overwhelmingly supported the bill and expressed hope that it would help a great deal in tackling insurgency, banditry and kidnappings in most parts of the country.

