Insecurity: Rivers re-launches C4I security outfit

As a response to crimes and criminality across the state, the Rivers State Government has re-launch the C4I security outfit.

Speaking at the occasion which took place at the Government House in Port Harcourt on Thursday, state Governor, Nyesom Wike charged the police to be proactive and take the battle to criminals in the state.

He presented twenty-nine (29) operational vehicles to the Police at the event promising more equipment and gadgets in the nearest future including five gunboats each to Nigerian Army, Nigerian Navy and Police to tackle sea piracy.

The Governor said, “We must take the war to them (criminals) let them know that enough is enough. All those people who think they can collect money from contractors, who think that they can kidnap contractors and threaten people, you must go after them all. We can’t continue with this kids glove. Enough is enough. Don’t allow them to kill your men before you go after them.“

“But let the gunboats remain within the territory of Rivers State, I am not here to buy gunboats for any other state, I am buying gunboat for the protection of the people, their business and their properties. Don’t carry our gunboat and say the Chief of Army Staff, Chief of Naval Staff, IG said to bring the gunboat to so a place. Every state is to protect their territory, the day I hear you take our gunboats to other states, I will collect them back,” Wike said.

He assured the police personnel attached to the C4I Unit that if they lose their lives in active service, the State government will take care of their families.

“Let me tell you what I will do for people of C4I, If any of you in course of this work, in course of fighting crime and criminality dies, Rivers State government will take care of your family.”

He disclosed that the State government will soon deliver the latest state of the art equipment to the Department of State Services (DSS) to enhance their operational capability to track down criminals.

Wike regretted that two armoured helicopters worth over $10 Million which the state government gave to the Nigerian Airforce to fight crude oil theft and sea piracy have been diverted to fight Boko Haram.

He warned that the State will not hesitate to withdraw the gunboats it’s about to present to the Army, Navy and Police if they are deployed for use in other states.

The governor explained that his administration has continually demonstrated its resolve to rid the State of criminality through provision of operational vehicles, gunboats and other forms of support for the security agencies.

He however expressed dismay that some of the equipment provided by the State government to support security agencies fight crime are often diverted to other States at the detriment of Rivers State.

“Let the Nigerian Airforce know that Rivers State government gave them two armoured helicopters. The former Chief of Air Staff never wrote to thank us. Which state has done it for Nigerian Airforce in this country? Not one. Even while he was former Chief of Air Staff, he never came here to thank us. But he was using our own armoured helicopter.”

He added, “Rivers State government paid over $10million (for the armoured helicopters). We said it should be used to fight oil bunkers here, but ask me where are those helicopters today? The (Air Force) headquarters have taken it, saying they are fighting Boko Haram. But we bought it to fight criminals here, to fight oil bunkers here, but they have taken it.”

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, who was represented by the Assistant Inspector General of Police, Zone 16, Austin Agbonlahor, said the re-launch of C4I marks a new vista in the concerted fight against criminality.

He noted that security is expensive and commended Governor Wike for his continued support to the police.

Rivers State Commissioner of Police, Mr Friday Eboka said the 29 operational vehicles, 200 bulletproof vests and helmets provided by the governor will serve as a morale booster for the personnel of the C4I as they strive to reduce crime and criminality to its barest minimum in the State.

He warned kidnappers, cultists and armed robbers to have a rethink as Rivers State is no longer safe for their nefarious activities.

