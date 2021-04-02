6 Minna township roads worth N2.4bn ready soon, says Gov Sani Bello

Governor Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger State has assured that works on six township roads in Minna Metropolis would soon be completed with the view to add value to the development and enhance road networks for ease of movement of residents of the city.

The Governor stated this on Thursday while inspecting works on the township roads some of which have been completed and put to use by the public.

The township roads projects, according to the State Commissioner of Works and Infrastructural Development, Engr. Ibrahim Panti, include the rehabilitation of Garima – Tunga lowcost – police station- Ibeto close; the Radio Niger – Morris Fertilizer roads A, B, C, the construction of Abattoir – Anguwan Biri – Bosso road and that of Anguwan Daji – Idi road, awarded at the contract sum of N2.4billion

He said, “A lot of roads in Minna city have been abandoned for many years but we are ready to change this situation. As we can see, the construction of these township roads have attained various levels of completion. I am sure that if not for the lockdown by coronavirus, these projects would have been completed by now. However, I am satisfied with the level and quality of the job being done. I have called on the contractors to speed up and recover the lost time for the speedy completion of the roads projects.”

He regretted that most of the communities within Minna have become inaccessible due to lack of proper building plan, describing Barikin Sale, Kpakungu and other settlements in Minna metropolis as inaccessible and potentially disaster areas in times of fire outbreak.

While stressing the need for the master plan of the city to be urgently redesigned, Governor Sani Bello lambasted officials of the state Urban Development for lack of proper monitor of developments in the areas.

