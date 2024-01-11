The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun has ordered for additional deployment of personnel on the Abuja-Kaduna expressway in response to the growing concerns about security on the expressway.

A statement by the Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi on Thursday in Abuja said the deployment was to enhance safety and security in the area.

“Recognising the paramount importance of securing this critical transportation artery, the I-G has intensified deployments of police officers and security paraphernalia.

“This is aimed at leveraging advanced technology and strategic resources to bolster the overall security infrastructure along the route,” he said.

Egbetokun directed the Deputy Inspector-General of Police (DIG) in charge of Operations, Ede Ekpeji, to strictly supervise the personnel detailed for operations on the route.

Egbetokun said the proactive step was aimed at reassuring citizens and travelers of their safety, as the increased presence of security forces on the road would serve as a deterrent to criminal elements.

He expressed the need for collaboration among security agencies and concerned communities in the region and urged the public to remain vigilant, report suspicious activities and cooperate with security personnel.

The I-G said collective effort was crucial in maintaining the security and well-being of residents and travelers on the route.

He said the measures were part of efforts of the police to ensure a secured and peaceful environment. (NAN)

