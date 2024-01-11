Social media influencers in Bauchi have been urged to use their influence to promote positive contents that will expose and encourage good behaviour among users especially the youths.

The call was made by Engr. Ishaq Dabo, a young businessman, politician, and youth activist, who organised an online competition for social media influencers in the Toro Federal Constituency of Bauchi.

The competition was put in place in honor of his Elder brother, Hon. Dabo Ismail Haruna, the member representing Toro Federal Constituency.

The unique event, was the first in the history of the Toro Federal Constituency and it was aimed at recognising and rewarding the commitment, perseverance, and hard work of individuals who have supported the activities of the current House of Representatives member, Hon. Dabo Ismail Haruna.

Under the banner of “Haske General Media Public Award 2023,” the program assembled young social media influencers who have been actively promoting Hon. Dabo Ismail Haruna’s initiatives over the past year since his inauguration as a Federal Lawmaker.

Engr. Ishaq Dabo, the Chief host and organizer of the online event, expressed gratitude to the stakeholders and young people who accepted the invitation to attend despite their busy schedules in his closing remarks.

He stated, “This program’s goal is to support and uphold my elder brother’s success story.” We need this kind of engagement if we want him to succeed in his role as member representing the Toro Federal Constituency”.

Members of all political parties were able to cast votes, but the candidates were restricted to those who primarily shared the policies and initiatives of the sitting member while names and images of the candidates they preferred were used by Toro youths to cast online votes in the comment section.

At the of the competition, First place went to Salisu Hussain Nahuta who polled a total of 232 votes, followed by Sulaiman Isah B10 in second place with 229 votes and Comrade With 215 votes, Nawas Bukkancy finished in third place.

Elder statesman and former Toro Local Government Chairman, Mallam Musa Fakuru called the occasion historic while speaking during the presentations

He however cautioned the recipients to uphold the high standards set by Hon. Dabo Ismail Haruna, whose exceptional performance is recognized both within and outside the Toro Federal Constituency, and to make sure that only reliable information was provided to the public.

Musa Fakuru praised Engr. Ishaq Dabo for stepping up to highlight the performance of his elder brother using the program and said, “Haske”, a slogan used by the incumbent Member Representing Toro Federal Constituency, has changed the face of Toro Federal Constituency in just six months.”

Mohammed Abdullahi, Sarkin Narabi, on his own, expressed happiness for his contributions, saying that he is pleased that Engineer Ishaq Dabo is recognizing the hard work of the young social media influencers through the course of his elder brother (the member), by using his hard-earned resources.

Hon. Babangida Nabordo’s legislative aide, the Director General of Haske Media Network, acknowledged the hard work and sacrifices made by Engineer Ishaq Dabo in advancing his principal’s endeavors by planning the first-ever, momentous occasion.

To preserve the reputation of the lawmaker, the former deputy chairman of Toro Local Government and the chairman of Haske’s Elders Forum, Hon. Comr. Idris Matawai, encouraged the Haske media influencers to keep up their good work and accomplishments in support of Hon. Dabo Ismail Haruna, without disparaging anyone in the process.

Hon. Ibrahim Garba Tilde and Chairman (IGBAT) Foundation, who was a onetime candidate for the Bauchi State House of Assembly, Toro/Jama’a in the 2023 elections, encouraged young people to use the media responsibly.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE