Insecurity: Northern governor restricts emirs’ movement

ZAMFARA State governor, Bello Matawalle, has barred all Emirs, chiefs and local government sole administrators from leaving their domains for the next three months. He threatened to sack anyone who violates the order.

The governor gave the directive on Friday at the opening of a one-day security meeting with traditional rulers, the Council of Ulama and heads of security agencies in the state, which was held at the Government House, Gusau.

Matawalle said: “Henceforth, no Emir, chief or local government sole administrator is allowed to pass a night outside his domain. You must stay with your people at all times to address the problem of security in your areas.”

He said the leaders were prohibited from spending nights outside their domains unless they were on crucial official duties.

According to him, the order will be in place for the next three months and a violation of it will cost whoever is concerned their job.

The governor has also threatened to deal with people aiding and abetting insecurity in the state. “As for those who aid and abet insecurity in the state, I say enough is enough. We shall return your wickedness and heartlessness with wrath you never envisaged,” he warned.

He said the state government had been very lenient in dealing with troublemakers due to the ongoing negotiations and peace efforts with bandits in the state.

He said, however, that the leniency was being taken for granted by “bad politicians” who chose to compound the security situation in the state.

“With the recent happenings in the state where scores of attacks were carried out in some parts of the state, it is evident that bad politicians are in play as confirmed cases of deliberate misinformation were aided by some of them”.

He maintained that his government was doing everything to maintain peace and order in the state, lamenting, however, that “some people are excited when they hear of attacks by bandits.”

Governor Matawalle said: “In their bid to portray our administration as a failure, they do not care how many lives of our brothers and sisters are wasted. “Left to me, I will be content with one term in office if the price (of a second term) is loss of innocent lives. No leadership is worth the blood of the innocent.”

He said his administration was poised to tackle the security challenge and called on the people of the state to give him their maximum support.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE