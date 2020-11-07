Woman begs hubby not to divorce her

SILENCE fell in a local court in Lusaka, Zambia after a young woman knelt down before her husband to beg him not to divorce her because her children were too small to be without a father.

Progress Bwalya, 22, of SOS compound was testifying in a case in which her husband, George Sikazwe, 34, a businessman sued her for divorce on allegation that she insulted and shouted at him.

The two got married in 2011 and have three children.

George told a senior court magistrate, Pauline Newa sitting with another magistrate, Miyanda Banda at Matero Local Court that he had not enjoyed his marriage because since inception Progress shouted at and insulted him.

He explained that Progress had been telling him that she was worth more dowry than he paid.

George said they had gone on three separations and that Progress has been telling him that he must take her to court if he did not want her to sleep with other men.

George said when he complained on how Progress misused money, she told him off by reminding him that there were men out there who would give her enough money.

“We differ because Progress can’t keep the house clean and fails to prepare food. I discovered charms in my lotion when I came from Mansa from my business trip,” saidGeorge.

But Progress denied putting charms in Sikazwe’s lotion and said she only knew charms for women.

Asked by the court the last time they made love, Progress said a month ago because George sleeps alone.

When the court asked Progress to beg George to reconcile, Progress knelt down before him sending court into total silence as she told George that the twins were too small and that it will be difficult for her to start a new marriage as she did not sleep with any other man apart from him.

But George maintained that he wanted divorce because Progress did not admit that she insulted and shouted at him.

Progress said that George should get the children as she could not manage to look after them on her own nor take them to her poor parents.

The magistrate, Newa said that there was lack of communication and trust as George feared charms and that there was no conjugal rights, adding that the court had tried to reconcile them but failed.

She granted the couple divorce ordering George to compensate Progress with K8,000 with initial payment of K2,000 followed by monthly installments of K500 and the children to be in the custody of George.

