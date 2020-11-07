My music is meant to lift women, encourage men —Ikstarr

Bennie Ike Opene is a British-Nigerian music artiste and producer popularly known by his stage name, Ikstarr. In this interview by FEMI OGUNTAYO, he speaks about his music career as well as his experience as an artiste in the Diaspora among other issues. Excerpts:

How early did you develop interest in music and how far would you say you have come?

My interest started from the womb, you see, my great grandmother was Omu Okwei, the Okwei of Osomari and she lived from 1872 to 1943. She was a Nigerian queen merchant from Osomari (in present day Anambra State) and from all accounts, was a very musical and artistic woman, in addition to being a trendsetter for women liberation at the time. So, my interest in music, politics and creativity is almost genetic and inherent. Growing up, my dad had a phenomenal record collection. I listened to every kind of music under the sun, from Tupac to Led Zeppelin, to Fela Kuti, to Mongolian throat singing, even though that my major influences are Afrocentric. In terms of how far I have gone, I would say I’m only beginning. Seeing a crowd of Europeans singing along, word for a word to a song you wrote in pidgin and seeing your work cut across race, creed and gender is a worthy accomplishment for any artiste.

How were you able to gain acceptance from your audience?

For me, it’s all about the energy in the music, you know, the vibes. People want to feel something – something real and that is what I focus on. People recognise and demand quality. That’s what I concentrate on in my music and creative output.

What challenges will you say musicians face today?

The big one is pressure from certain corners of the society to conform with their art or sacrifice their conscience and integrity to a specific narrative. This is what ‘selling your soul’ means. Maintaining artistic integrity is the biggest challenge. Without artistic integrity, you have no legacy as a creative person. Other challenges may include improving your craft and financing your campaigns.

How have you been coping since the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown?

Like I said in a previous interview, COVID-19 has forced us to look inwards and come up with fresh ideas and monetisation models for our creative output. Yes, it’s taking money from the pocket of many artistes, due to lack of shows and events, but we’ll bounce back with greater ideas and content once the tide turns.

What should your fans expect from you, any exciting project coming up?

We are working on new music, a feature film and a reality show format. My second album ‘Afroasmr’ is out now on all platforms. So, if you love great music support it. We are also looking to release new music videos to support the album. The music video for the lead single ‘Willemina’ is also currently enjoying airplay. As an artiste, I’m interested in investing back into Africa. So, in addition to the music, we are launching something really big to the Nigerian market early next year. Watch this space.

What inspired the new album?

Afro A.S.M.R means Afro Autonomous Sensory Meridian Response. This is a fancy way of referring to the goosebumps and feeling of euphoria you get when you listen to the African vibe and flavour of the album. Big words indeed to describe an album, but not all artistes are necessarily high school dropouts. Some of us attended Ivy League universities. There is no need to dumb down the culture.

Did you think you would make an impact with your new song?

I’ll let the fans and history decide, but we put in a lot of efforts towards the new album and the lead singles, Willemina and Zombies, are serious standouts. The whole album is a masterpiece in my opinion. I hope the fans enjoy this really matured, fun, summery, flamboyant take on the Afrobeat genre. The album is a labour of love for the fans.

Which artiste would you say influenced your career?

There are many, but just to name a few I would say Fela Anikulapo Kuti, Bob Marley, Mozart, Wizkid, Davido, Micheal Jackson, Ludovico and a host of others too numerous to mention here.

Aside from music, what other things do you do?

Well outside being creative, I have two excellent university degrees, I love to travel. I’m also a foodie. Politics and philanthropy are also equally important to me and I do what I can from a practical perspective to give back. I’m even planning a 20,000 feet tandem jump from an airplane for charity later in the year.

What kind of emotion does your musical expression evoke in the fans?

I am a big lover of Nigeria, Africa and by extension the whole of humanity. I am a romantic and a humanist in that regard and believe in the perfect potential of good in the people. Hopefully, my work, whether in music, film, politics or otherwise contributes to this expression of goodwill.

How would you describe your type of music?

Ikstarr’s music is often melodic. It is Afrobeat influenced by an edgy urbanesque songwriting that also emphasises my love for Afrobeat, High-Life and Hip-hop music. It is a music that respects women, empowers men and lifts the mood of the listener.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

FLICKERS: Nigerian Army: Timelines Of Lies And A Million Skulls In Ogun’s Shrine

THE Yoruba anticipate the fate of Mrs. Aishat Mohammed. Aftermath the murders, horrendous plunder and arson on the city of Lagos about two weeks ago, Mohammed was one of the captives of the law. Or lawlessness. Gagged like sardines in a can among about 500 persons paraded and labeled culprits of the spillover from that notorious Black Tuesday, Mrs. Mohammed’s tale was gripping, grisly but a Nigerian everyday encounter. From her narrative…

#EndSARS: After The ‘Powerless Masses’ Spoke

What has the country’s political leadership learnt from the EndSARS protests that rocked the nation and drew global attention to Nigerians’ sufferings and mis-governance of their country? KUNLE ODEREMI reports on the take-away from the EndSARS protest and the attendant fallouts, amid public suspense on government’s…

#EndSARS: How Nigeria Lost Trillions Despite Warning

IT has emerged that the #EndSARS protest which snowballed into a major cycle of crises could have been avoided, had Nigerian authorities heeded the prediction of international researchers carried out months back. Both the federal and state governments are still counting the enormous losses in destruction to public and private investments during the protests, which have been projected to be in trillions of…

Restructure Nigeria Now Or Risk Break-Up — Southern Leaders Tell Buhari Again

AS agitations for the restructuring of the country continue to take the front burner, some southern leaders on Saturday called on President Muhammadu Buhari to consider the 2014 National Conference report to save the country from an impending break-up, saying the country is currently bleeding on all…