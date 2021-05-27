Insecurity: NDU bans graduation celebrations on campus

Education
By Ebiowei Lawal | Yenagoa
NDU bans graduation celebrations on campus, Niger Delta University gate
Niger Delta University gate

THE Committee of Provost and Deans (CPD) of the Niger Delta University (Wilberforce Island), Amassoma, has announced an indefinite ban on all forms of celebration and procession by graduating students, saying their activity is posing grave danger to other members of the university community.

According to the CPD, the graduating students go about their celebrations with wanton disregard for welfare of others, which has in the past threatened the safety of lives and properties of the university community.

The directive was issued in a statement signed by the registrar of the institution,  Mr Benjamin Joffa, shortly after an emergency meeting of the CPD held on Thursday, 20 May, 2021.

Part of the statement reads: “The CPD noted with dismay the unruly celebrations/processions of the ‘Final Year Students’ in the guise of having graduated.”

“These celebrations with wanton disregard for the welfare of others were condemned because of the dangers they pose to lives and properties on campus.

“For the safety of members of the university community, the Committee of Provost and Deans (CPD) has banned all such celebrations/processions on campus forthwith. Violators of this decision will face appropriate sanctions as contained in the student handbook.”

Comments

