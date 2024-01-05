The Minister of State for Defence, Dr Muhammad Bello Matawalle, has presented two hi-tech unmanned water vessels to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to assist in the fight against insecurity on the nation’s waterways in particular and the country in general.

This was contained in a statement made available to defence Correspondents in Abuja on Friday by

Director ( Press & Public Relations) Ministry of Defence, Mr Henshaw Ogubike

According to the statement, the two unmanned ships were donated by Swift Ship Company in the USA to the Nigerian government.

It explained that while presenting the two versions of the equipment, the S2 and S3 Swift Sea Stalkers, the minister said that the hi-tech equipment was the latest technology that would be deployed to fight insecurity in the Niger Delta, Lake Chad region, and other maritime regions of the country.

It was added that the Minister further said that this was the result of his working visit to some companies in the USA and that the tour was aimed at promoting innovative technologies that would enhance the Nigerian military’s efficiency in addressing contemporary security challenges.

In addition, the minister said that the idea was to encourage partnerships with US companies in the production of military hardware locally in Nigeria in collaboration with the Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria (DICON).

Dr Matawalle said that the new partnership would allow Nigeria to learn the innovative ways of military hardware production, which is in line with President Ahmed Bola Tinubu’s agenda of bringing peace and security to our dear nation.

The Minister further briefed Mr. President that part of the facilities he inspected while in the US included a rapid deployment mobile RADAR system, an unmanned water vehicle, a drone ground control station, and a compact biometric search-scan system, among others.

He reassured Mr President that the cutting-edge military and intelligence hardware capabilities presented would go a long way in the fight against insecurity in Nigeria.

It could be said that the Minister recently had a working visit to the USA and inspected NEANY, Swift Ships, and OCR Global, a hi-tech military hardware company in the US.

